Assistance Needed After Job Transition Gap

We are facing a temporary financial gap due to a job transition.

I recently moved from independent contractor work to a salaried position with steady weekly pay. During my final month as a contractor, several loads canceled, and the income I did earn went directly toward truck payments and fuel. As a result, I did not bring home any personal income for over a month, and we fell behind on several household bills.Our electricity was shut off after I missed the May payment plan installment. Because of this, the full balance including the even pay program overages and the previous payment plan amount is now due in full. The total required to restore service is $3,500.This is a personal household need only.





☆☆☆The animals are on a separate utility account and are fully taken care of.☆☆☆





We have applied for assistance through Kansas Cares and other available programs, but we do not qualify based on income because I have started my new job. Local churches have also been contacted, but they are currently stretched thin assisting families with more urgent needs. My husband can go to our daughter’s home for meals and showers, but he has a heart loop recorder that transmits data through a device requiring electricity, he also won't have A/C or a fan to sleep with. Remaining without power for an extended period is not ideal.

This is a one‑time situation caused by the gap between contractor income and the start of my new salaried job. Once we are caught up, our household budget will stabilize. If you are able to help us meet this one‑time amount to restore electricity, we would be grateful.

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