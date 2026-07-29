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Assistance for the Family of Luis Marquez

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byTeri Munson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jeanette Pena

Assistance for the Family of Luis Marquez

Luis Marquez

Born 06/13/1944

Died April 27, 2026 

He was 81 years old


From San Bernardino, California 

Came to the Wet Mountain Valley in 1992


Lived in Westcliffe for 34 years, over 1/3 of his life.


He served wherever he was in his Community in many many roles. As a Chiropractor he had many people of the towns as patients. He would say “call me and if I am in town, I will help you out”! And he did! He also made emergency home calls when peoples backs were out and couldn’t walk or get to the office. He fixed people on the courts, sidelines or on the greens. And he visited shut-ins who needed care. 


Luis is an Air Force Veteran serving as a Chaplains Assistant for 4 years and he belonged to the American Legion Local Post 170. 


“Doc” Luis is a past Rotarian, Chamber Member (back when we had one) and member of the Library and a 3 times a week user of Altitude fitness.


Luis was an avid Handball player & mentor, being a CO & CA State Champion as well as a National Champion playing handball every week until his passing. 


He played golf every week and as a golf instructor ran a free kids golf summer program for many years that taught over 50+ town kids every summer leading to some college scholarships!


His checkbook shows he gave donations to many churches, local and national charities and always gave whatever he had. He was willing to make time to stop and talk with strangers or give rides without question. 


He was a dear friend, healer, contributor and mentor. 

Now, as his remaining family, we are asking those he loved and helped in his life, to help us with his end of life wishes.


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