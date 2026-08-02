Assistance for Sue

Some of you know that Sue was lucky to get to retire this past spring, but not many of you know that she was met with a diagnosis of bladder cancer shortly after retirement.

During the whole diagnosis and doctor appointments she was so positive about it everything. She was always worried about others and mainly about grandpa. We talked about future plans to go on trips after chemo was finished. In our conversations she was always coming up for a plan to make sure we were checking on grandpa throughout this process.





Chemotherapy seemed to be going so good. She still had energy and felt fine. Until it wasn’t. Last Saturday Sue needed to go to the ER. She wasn’t feeling the best, she didn’t want to bother anyone but upon Grandkiddo Shelbie’s request (or force) she went to the ER. Thank the good Lord above that she went. Sue’s chemo started to fight the wrong parts of her body. She had a severe reaction to the chemo and is moving around hospitals in Nebraska to get the best care. She is currently UNMC where they will be running more tests and getting her back on her feet as soon as possible.





Sue is still in the ICU and has a lot of healing ahead of her. She currently is on a ventilator and just went through surgery to get a pace maker put in. She is responding well to the medication but it is still going to take a bit to get better.





Sue is able to communicate through writing notes, but it is all a bit scary for her.





We are raising money to help with medical costs and gas money for grandpa to drive back and forth to the hospital.





Please pray for Sue. If you can donate please do. I do not want her or Terry to worry about medical bills after all of the treatment is done.





Dear Heavenly Father,

please bring complete healing to Sue.

in Jesus name we pray-

amen