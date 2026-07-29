Ayla Kraj Legacy Fund

**Please scroll on the photo to view tribute video**





Almost a year has gone by since the passing of our friend Greg “Arcade” Kraj. As time goes by, many of us still remember Greg and the impression he made in our lives. His willingness to accept harsh consequences for standing up for what is right, his generous spirit and eagerness to help others, and his vibrant personality that spread smiles. His musical endeavours made an impact that let many people know they were not alone in times of uncertainty, hardship, and division.





The goal of this fundraiser to provide a fund for Greg’s young daughter Ayla, to be put towards whatever she may need in her coming years. This may be education, transportation, or perhaps a wedding years down the road. She may want to take training or lessons in a certain art she’s inclined towards, a sport or activity that helps her grow as a young lady. Whatever it may be, small contributions can accumulate to make a real difference in her future. These types of things are what good fathers strive to provide for their children. With Greg gone, we hope the generosity of his friends he’s left behind can help make an impact in Ayla’s life, assisting in her development while honouring Greg’s memory.





All funds raised in this campaign will be received by Greg’s wife Kalyn. This campaign was not requested by Kalyn, it’s been initiated as a collaborative effort by friends of Greg, authorized by Kalyn, and with Kalyn as the sole beneficiary.





Thank you, and God bless.