David Lawson

Most of you know me online as ASSET Ministries although I am not a 501c3 organization. These funds will be used to purchase Bibles for street evangelism and for support of missionaries as well as mailing to different pastors and churches. None of these funds will be used for personal use. Every cent will go towards the stated mission above. I have reached the limits of what I can provide personally each year for this ministry and I am hoping to double the current bible distribution and missionary support this next 12 months. God bless you and thank you for your contribution.