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Assault False Detention

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$755 USD

Fundraiser created byWilliam Jackson

Fundraiser funds will be received by William Jackson

Assault False Detention

Stand With Justice Guard to Support

William Jackson and His Daughter!

Justice Guard has been providing investigative support and pro bono assistance in the ongoing legal battle involving William Jackson and his daughter.

Through months of investigation, Justice Guard has uncovered evidence raising serious concerns regarding the conduct of public officials, the handling of evidence, procedural irregularities, and actions that have resulted in a wrongful prosecution and ongoing violations of his constitutional rights. William's case began when he was assaulted by Dr. Tony Hamilton at Essentia Health, in Fargo, North Dakota, where he was acting to protect his daughter. Since that time, he has faced an uphill battle against a system with virtually unlimited resources. William has continued to fight legally while learning how to represent himself. William has the courage and strength to win but needs financial help.

Throughout this process, Justice Guard has dedicated countless hours of pro bono work pro se coaching, to guide William through the process and navigate the courts. While also conducting investigations to collect the facts, preserve evidence, analyze records, and ensure that William has access to resources necessary to defend himself. Our investigation has identified significant violations and discovered fabricated evidence by the state.

The reality is that standing up against government agencies and public institutions is financially exhausting. While Justice Guard has donated substantial time and resources, the costs associated with supporting William and his daughter continue to grow.

We are asking for public support to help William remain in a position to continue pursuing justice, protecting his rights, and fighting for his freedom. Every contribution helps ensure that financial hardship does not prevent him from presenting his case and seeking a fair outcome.

Your donation will help support:

• Safe and stable housing while William remains in Cass County, North Dakota

• Basic living expenses for William and his minor daughter

• Transportation and case-related travel expenses

• Evidence preservation and document management

• Technology necessary for legal research and case preparation

• Ongoing advocacy and family support efforts

Justice Guard believes that every person deserves a fair process, transparency, and equal access to justice, regardless of financial circumstances. With your support, William has a fighting chance to continue defending himself and ensuring that his voice is heard.

Without assistance, the financial burden created by this prolonged legal battle could leave William and his daughter in an increasingly vulnerable position. Your support helps provide stability while he continues pursuing justice and accountability through lawful means.

Thank you for standing with William Jackson and his daughter in their pursuit of truth, transparency, due process, and justice.


Together, we can help ensure that financial hardship does not silence a family's fight to be heard.

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