Aspiring Ultrasound Technician

Greetings, my name is Briana Pierre and I’m an aspiring sonographer, better known as Ultrasound Technician. I am trying to go back to school to make a better life for myself but it has been quite difficult. I have recent surgery and medical complications that have held me back physically and financially from achieving my goals. As we all know life as we know it is become increasingly unaffordable, and I’m at the point where I would like to go back and become more educated so that I can me be more of an asset to those around me rather than a liability. I am not asking for much but anything helps to help me meet my tuition deadline of May 19th 2026. All is appreciated, may Jehovah Jirah bless you!