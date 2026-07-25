Aspiring teens camp, raising God fearing leaders

Aspiring Teens camp is an interdenominational and none denominational program that is engineered to provide Teens with a platform to discover, develop and deploy their purposes, potentials and spiritual gifts. The camp will provide various teachers of the word of God from various walks of life to handle different topics tailored to meet the dynamic needs of the 21st century teenager. Our primary objective amongst many others, is solely to equip the mind of the teen to be eternity conscious and heavenly sensitive, to be Victors and not victims, to be proactive and not reactive, and also to be optimistic and not pessimistic...all to the glory of God.