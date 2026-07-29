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We need one another!

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$5,050 USD

Fundraiser created byGinny Hanson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Ginny Hanson

We need one another!


Sak Saum!! In 2004, I began this journey with one girl, one day, one bag, and $25. Over the last 22 years, I have poured my whole heart into this ministry and into the lives of others.

The past few years have been incredibly difficult. Rising costs and declining sales at Sak Saum have created tremendous stress and uncertainty. I have also seen my health decline. This past month brought frightening medical tests and a biopsy. Thankfully the biopsy was negative. In July, I am scheduled to meet with a surgeon for follow-up regarding the biopsy and consider next steps. ( I'm believing all is well and will stay well! )

Through all of this, I have realized how much I have pushed aside my own needs and emotions while carrying the weight of the ministry.

This month, I also lost my dad. I am deeply thankful I was able to travel to New York and spend his final 24 hours with him. I know he is now whole, surrounded by love and peace in Heaven.

Sadly, I was unable to attend his celebration of life because of medical appointments that could not be delayed. Sometimes life brings circumstances and costs that are simply beyond our control.


On Tuesday, May 26, I will be leaving for Cambodia for 12 days. It is not possible for both Eric and I both to go. Another sadness but the reality of where we find our selves these days. Thankfully Eric believes that it is right that I go. Thankful Eric is feeling much better after his last few years with his Eyes and RA. Eric will be flying to Florida to drive back with Jessica and Dane. They will be helping in Colorado this summer/ early fall with events. It sure does take a team!!! We love Cambodia and the ministry we are called to. Most people do not understand how we all do all that we do!!! There are cost's!


After years of giving all of my time, strength, and resources to this ministry, I find myself depleted. Please pray that this trip will be refreshing, even in the midst of a full schedule and a heavy heart.


Would you prayerfully consider sowing into me to help make this trip possible? Your support, prayers, and encouragement mean more than I can express. Thank you for walking this journey with me and for believing in the mission of Sak Saum — and in me personally.

As I sit here during a three-day festival, these thoughts continue to fill my heart:

“God’s arms are not short""

“His eye is always on us.”

“And He never designed us to do life alone.”

We were not created to carry everything by ourselves.

It is not our calling.

It is not our battle.

It is not our assignment.

But somewhere along the way, people began believing the lie that strength means isolation:

“I got this.”

“I don’t need help.”

“It’s just me and God.”

But that’s not how the Kingdom works.

“The Lord… sent them on ahead of him, two by two…” — Luke 10:1 (ESV)

Two by two.

Not alone.

Not isolated.

Together.

Because there is a level of power you will never access by yourself.

We can pray alone.

We can worship alone.

We can believe alone.

But there is authority that is unlocked in unity.

“If two of you agree on earth about anything they ask, it will be done for them…” — Matthew 18:19

When you’re tired. When you’re weak. When you need backup. That’s Kingdom

Please pray with me for a good report regarding my health and for the finances needed to do all that the Lord has called us to do.

We need one another. It is His design.

If you are able to give toward this trip and this season of healing, I would be so thankful. Your kindness reminds me that I do not walk this journey alone.

Much love,

Ginny









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