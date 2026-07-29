Asking for Prayers and Love

My little family has been growing and we find ourselves feeling like we're in a season of impossible changes. We have our 5th baby arriving within a matter of weeks (approximately 3 weeks from now = mid-June) and we are trying to figure out a way to keep pushing forward as we adjust to our new life as a family of 7 while we try to reorganize our home to fit our needs (we currently have a 3 bedroom home that needs some adjustments made to accommodate 2 adults and 5 children).

Unfortunately, we do not qualify for any assistance and my maternity leave is unpaid. This will be my 4th c-section in the past 6 years and recovery is expected to be a little slower this time around. I will not be able to contribute to the finances like I had hoped to. I am reaching out in prayer for any assistance we could consider ourselves blessed to receive while I am recovering and caring for our family.