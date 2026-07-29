Asking for Help When I Never Thought I Would

For the first time in my life, I’m reaching out and asking for help.

I’ve always been the person who finds a way through challenges on my own. Asking for support does not come naturally to me, but the rising cost of living; including increases in utilities, insurance, HOA fees, and everyday expenses—has left me struggling to keep up.

The thought of losing my home and the stability I’ve worked so hard to build is something I never imagined facing. This is one of the most difficult things I’ve ever had to share, but I am doing everything I can to get back on my feet.

If you are able to contribute, no matter the amount, your kindness would make a meaningful difference during this incredibly challenging time. And if you're unable to donate, simply sharing this fundraiser with others would mean more than you know.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your support, and for helping me hold on to the home and future I've worked so hard to create.



