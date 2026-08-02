For 10 years, from 2013-2022 my husband and I were the primary caregivers for my father; and in 2016 we moved him in to live with us to care for him around the clock until he went home to be with the LORD in 2022. Even though this greatly affected us financially, we are very thankful to God for every moment we and our three children were able to spend with him during his later years. On top of this, in 2014, our daughter suffered a head and neck injury while at the beach as a family; although this injury finally led to surgery in 2020, she still is not fully healed. Because of her medical bills, surgery costs, and continual daily care expenses along with the cost of caring for my father we are now facing significant debt. We are asking for help and mercy in our time of need to pay off this debt, and would be grateful for support of any amount. If you are unable to give, please share our story as we do not have social media. Above all, please intercede in prayer for us, in Jesus' name.