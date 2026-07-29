Asking for A Blessing for Sawyer.

Hello, my name is Ciel, and I am creating this fundraiser on behalf of my good friend, Sophia.

Sophia is a proud single mother to her beautiful son, Sawyer, who was born with Down syndrome. Sawyer is one of the happiest, most loving children you could ever meet. His smile lights up every room, and he teaches everyone around him the true meaning of patience, kindness, and unconditional love.

Like many families raising a child with special needs, Sophia faces challenges that most people never see. Sawyer requires speech therapy, occupational therapy, specialized educational support, and ongoing medical care to help him reach his fullest potential. While these services have made an incredible difference in his life, they also create financial burdens that continue to grow.

As a mother, all Sophia wants is to give her son every opportunity to learn, communicate, and thrive. Asking for help is not easy, but we have learned that it truly takes a community to support a child like Sawyer.

The funds raised will help cover therapy expenses, adaptive learning resources, medical appointments, and other specialized needs that insurance does not fully cover.

Every donation, no matter the size, is an investment in Sawyer's future. Your kindness will help him gain new skills, build confidence, and access opportunities that can make a lifelong difference. Most importantly, your support will remind them that they are not alone on this journey.

Thank you for believing in Sawyer and for helping him continue to grow, dream, and shine.





With gratitude,

Ciel, Sophia, and Sawyer ❤️