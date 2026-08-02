Asia Mission

Hello!

I am currently looking to raise support to go to Asia this September on a mission trip! This opportunity came up quickly after my trip to Asia in May. It is and opportunity that I feel deeply called to lean into. Asia has captured my heart, and it is my greatest desire to go and connect with the people there.





If you are willing and able to support this journey financially, it would mean the world to me. Every gift helps me get there!





Whether or not you are able to give financially, my highest ask is for your prayers. Please pray for our team's unity, safe travels, and for the hearts of the people we will encounter. May God have His way!





Thank you all so much for walking alongside me in this.





til the whole world knows,

Cailey M Parsells



