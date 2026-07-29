Asia Bound Summer Mission 2026

He Called, I’m Going: My Mission to Asia

“Here I am, send me.”

This summer, I am answering a call that God placed on my heart — a mission trip to Asia, and I couldn’t be more excited!

It didn’t start out as a sure thing. When I first heard about this trip, I wasn’t sure if I was meant to go. I prayed, I waited, and then God made it clear — this is exactly where I’m supposed to be.

My journey to this moment is actually a family one. My aunt has been deeply involved in this mission, and last year my sister made the same trip to Asia. Watching her go lit something in me. And now, it’s my turn.

This is more than a summer trip. It is an opportunity to serve, to love, and to bring hope to communities across Asia. Every dollar you give goes directly toward making this mission possible — travel, housing, supplies, and the work we’ll do on the ground.

Will you help send me?

Your support — whether it’s a donation or simply sharing this campaign — means the world to me and to the people we will serve together.

With a grateful heart,

Alaythia