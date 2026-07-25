ASHTON’S MEDICAL SUPPORT

Help Us Raise $15,200 for Ashton ❤️





Ashton is bravely fighting cancer, and we urgently need your support. We are raising $15,200 to help cover his treatment, medications, and medical expenses.





Every donation, no matter the amount, brings hope and helps give Aston a chance to continue his fight. If you are unable to donate, sharing this campaign would mean the world to us.





Thank you for your kindness, support, and prayers.





Goal: $15,200 | Every contribution makes a difference.