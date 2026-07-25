Ashley’s Mom

On May 23, my mom died for 15 minutes she was brought back to life and put on a ventilator, she was recently took off the ventilator and put on a trach collar the doctor told us that our mom was never gonna remember her. She was never gonna open her eyes. She was never gonna talk to us walk again nothing me and my sisters we need her. We need her to pull through this. She is the strongest woman that I’ve ever known. She currently does not have insurance at the moment she is in Savannah Memorial health university if anyone would likely want to donate to her cause please feel free to do so. Thank y’all all so much. 🙏😭🙏🙏🙏