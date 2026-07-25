Ashley Fox Cremation and Celebration of Life

It is with the heaviest of hearts we share the news of Ashley Fox's passing She lost here fight with cancer on June 30, 2026.

Her fiancé and life partner for the last 23 years, Gary Jr is working to plan the celebration of life, the process of cremation and the return of Ashley to the family.

All funds raised will allow Gary to take time off when needed to plan her memorial help with the bills and celebration of life and to take care of their 3 children.

We want to thank everyone who has donated to her treatments, everyone who has reached out with words of support and encouragement in the last 5 months.

Once plans are finalized Gary will be letting everyone know here or other communication platforms.

We love you all!

UPDATE 07/17/2026

I was able to finally get her back home and the custom urn turned out really well. I also got the kiddos and her mom a keep sake with her ashes in them as well. I'm trying to hold it together and go through pictures and put the video together as soon as I'm done with that i will confirm a date. I'm trying to do the celebration of life on her birthday next month. working with few people about renting out some places. I will update more when I find out. Its alot to go through and do.