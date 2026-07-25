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Help Me Advocate For Asher

Goal$7,500 USD
Raised$2,595 USD

Fundraiser created byKristin Glover

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kristin Glover

Help Me Advocate For Asher

Help Me Continue Advocating for My Son


We have already spent $7,500, on a retainer and it still may not be enough!!!


I never imagined I would be asking for help again, but my family is facing another difficult chapter and I am running out of options.


Over the last year and a half, we have endured tremendous loss, grief, and financial hardship. Between the death of my daughter, ongoing legal expenses, and the challenges of everyday life, every reserve we had has been exhausted.


Recently, I was forced to retain legal counsel to address matters involving my son. Because of his developmental delays and unique needs, stability, consistency, and appropriate support are incredibly important. While I cannot discuss the details publicly, this is a situation that directly impacts his future and well-being.


To date, I have already paid more than $7,500 toward legal representation. I still have approximately $3,800 remaining on my account. While my attorneys have agreed to a payment plan of $250 every two weeks, and we are committed to making those payments, doing so places a significant financial strain on our family at a time when we are already stretched thin.


Every dollar donated will go toward maintaining legal representation and helping our family manage the significant financial strain these ongoing legal expenses have created. This allows me to continue advocating for my son and ensuring his needs remain the priority. My goal is simple: to protect his stability, safety, and well-being, and to make sure decisions affecting his future are made with his best interests in mind.


Asking for help is not easy for me. Those who know me know that I have always tried to carry these burdens on my own. But there comes a point when pride has to take a back seat to doing what is necessary for your child.


If you are able to donate, share this fundraiser, or simply keep our family in your thoughts, I would be deeply grateful.


Thank you for your kindness, support, and for helping me continue fighting for my son’s future.


With gratitude,

Kristin Glover


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