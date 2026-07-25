Please Help A Shepherd's Heart

My friend,

I’m stepping out in faith to invite you into something God has placed on my heart.





Through A Shepherd’s Heart I’ve been serving quietly encouraging people to grow in Christ and live on purpose for Him. I’m now asking for your help to expand that reach and serve more people with greater consistency and impact.





Who Am I?:

My name is Randolph Koch. I’m simply a servant of Jesus, and what is often called a “tentmaker”, faithfully working a regular job while serving in ministry and supporting my family.





I don’t do this for recognition, but out of a genuine desire to shepherd, encourage, and point people to Christ.





What This Ministry Does:

A Shepherd’s Heart exists to help people grow in spiritual maturity and walk closely with Jesus in everyday life.

Through this ministry, I regularly create and share:

Biblical encouragement and teachings

Devotionals (currently 6 published on YouVersion, with more to come)

Video messages and social content

Practical, Christ-centered resources to strengthen faith

By God’s grace, these messages are already reaching and encouraging people, but there is so much more that could be done.

Scripture Foundation: Please Read: Colossians 1:28-29, Matthew 28:16-20. John 15:4-5, John 8:31-32.





The Need:

To continue and grow this work, there are real, ongoing needs that I cannot fully support on my own as a tentmaker.

Funds raised will help cover:

Essential technology and equipment to create and share content more effectively

Website, platform, and resource development costs

Tools to expand reach and consistency across platforms

Future devotional and resource creation projects

These aren’t luxuries, they’re tools to help reach and serve more people with the Gospel





Faith & Meaning:

I truly believe God is our Provider, and often, He provides through His people.





If this ministry has encouraged you, or if you believe in the mission of helping others grow in Christ, this is an opportunity to be part of that impact.





Call to Action:

Would you prayerfully consider:

Giving, any amount makes a difference

Sharing this with others who may want to support

Praying for this ministry and those it reaches

Your support doesn’t just meet a need, it helps extend encouragement, truth, and hope to others who need it.

Thank you for taking the time to read this and for your prayerful consideration.





A Shepherd’s Heart is not a nonprofit organization, but rather a personal ministry. Any gift you give is a personal blessing that enables me to continue pouring into others.





Your prayers truly matter, and your support makes a real difference.





With gratitude,



