Ascend Church Israel Tour 2026

Hello family,





I have the opportunity to join my church on a tour of Israel this November, where we will walk through many of the sites where Jesus walked and ministered. This trip is very dear to my heart and I am trusting the Lord to provide. If you feel led to stand with me in prayer or sow into this trip, I would be eternally grateful. Israel is the only nation I have ever received a formal call to by God and I am very expectant to see all that He has planned for us all.





Many Blessings,

Christina