Artist who is schizophreni having financial issues

I'm a schizophrenic having financial issues. Would love it if people helped me in financing me to stabilize my living situation. I hear and see things which I had to quit jobs for and then I lost a lot of work due to the condition. I normally live peaceful and quietly and am a humble person but the voices and visions disrupt that and it's difficult for me to keep a job. I'm also an artist that would like to figure how to become successful.