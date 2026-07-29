Please help me create my children's books

I am an Artist, I have been since I was five. I wrote down my dreams and wish to self publish a book, a children's book or poetry. The money goes to my family and bills. I must get this done before I die.

I paint pictures to illustrate the poems and dreams and stories. If you could spare 5.00 to help me with my life goal, it would help me complete my life goal. I need a really good printer for art work and publishing.