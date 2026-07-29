Cats Travel Fund

Hello!

I'm Angélique, an artist stuck in hateful, violent, racist South Africa. My family & I are moving overseas to America, and I'm raising funds to take my art supplies and (most importantly) our 2 cats, Kiki and Floof, with us. They are my world and I can't bear to leave them behind. The very idea breaks my heart.

We were quoted $3400 (estimated, before clearance fees) by a local pet travel agency. The amount may change depending on how long it takes for us to get to pet-friendly accomodation, affecting the lodging period.

I'll set the goal to $1500/month. We don't need the $3400(+) straight away, since there sadly will be a lodging period before we can fly them over, and I'd like to keep this open until I can officially start my art business on the other side (but lower the goal of course).

It would mean the absolute world to me if you would help.

I'm also offering art commissions and originals on my socials (@angeartlife on x), so definitely contact me there if you're interested!





All my love,

Angélique