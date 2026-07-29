Arrested pro lifer needs our help

Following a renewed desire to “live by faith” after watching Pastor Chuck Baldwin’s sermon, I stood on September 13th 2022, in front of a abortion clinic to distribute informational pamphlets to pregnant women about the psychological consequences of abortion-because I believed they had the right to know. Most declined to take one, and I respect their choice and they respected by right of being there.

After about an hour and a half, I attempted to hand a pamphlet to someone I believed was a patent -I later learned in court that she was the nurse of the clinic. She replied “no’ and closed the door behind her. After five minutes, the security guard arrived and informed me he would the police. I did not answer him but inquired about his name which he refused to provide. While I waited the police to arrive, the guards and clinic staff commented on my custom print t-shirt, which quoted Psalm 22:10 on the front: “From my mother’s womb you have been my God.” One guard seemed offended by the biblical quotation; others though it meant, “God protects what is in your belly.”





The story behind the t-shirt is that at that time I was struggling with a question of where went unbaptized aborted babies-Heaven or Hell?. The verse which I found on Revisionist historian Michael Hoffman’s twitter page was my answer. About two weeks after making the t-shirt, a buried memory resurfaced about my own experience. Just before my birth, the doctor made a mistake which endangered my life and my mother’s. He urged abortion, saying it would be safer for my mother. My mother refused, she said she was ready to sacrifice her life but that I be born alive. I believe this was no coincidence as from my mother’s womb -He indeed was my God!





When the police finally arrived, they first asked if everyone present was wearing a mask. After confirmation, they approached me. I asked them to identify, which they did, and then turned to the security guard seeing I wasn’t answering. The guard, speaking through is mask said,

“I would like you to leave the building immediately.’

The police asked him what would happen if I refused as if the guard knew better. He answered that I would have to leave or else the police would expel me. The officers then told me they could help carry my belongings outside. I then asked if I was suspected of any crime, and they said no. I told them that the clinic was inside the building -there is no other way of distributing the information but by entering the commercial building-. I then asked whether I was being detained -whether I was not free to leave or stay- and one of the officers replied,

“Absolutely not!”

I repeated this question several times and received the same answer, I was not suspected of any crime and was not detained, meaning I was free to leave or stay.





Eventually, the police lost patience. They grabbed me violently, my phone fell, and the recording stopped. They searched me while I was against the wall without informing me what crime I had committed or whether I was under arrest. After repeated demands fro clarification, the police finally said that I was under arrest.

Once handcuffed and escorted to the elevator, one officer told me that what I had done constituted “mischief.” While in the car, the same officer added that it was for God -not me- to do the work of God.

At court, I learned that I had been charged with two counts of criminal harassment -one toward the nurse and one toward the users of the clinic -and one count of mischief for allegedly having “prevented, interrupted, or interfered with the lawful use, enjoyment, or operation of property exceeding 5,000$ i.e. (the abortion clinic).”

In other words, what began with the police assuring me I had committed no crime ended in three criminal charges.

I have not personally witnessed the atrocities of Communism, but stories from my ancestors deeply shaped my youth. I recall learning a quote in history class from Lavrentiy Beria, head of the NKDV, “Bring me the man and I will find the crime.” I know this account may be difficult form some to believe, but it is the truth.

Following my lawyer’s advice, I made no public statements during the proceedings. My legal fees amounted to 15,000 CAD$

At the start of the trial, the two police officers and the plaintiffs appeared confident. However, after we presented my video evidence, their demeanor changed dramatically. The police admitted that they had initially told me I had committed no crime, and one officer even submitted a written confession to that effect.

As the trial continued, all Crown witnesses gave their testimony. The nurse claimed that I had followed her and tried to enter the clinic, but her account contradicted both my video evidence and the Crown’s own submissions. She further alleged that I told her, “According to God’s law, one cannot have an abortion.” I believe she confused the biblical verse on my t-shirt for words I had spoken, as I made no such statement. The judge found the nurse’s testimony unreliable and dismissed that charge.





(two charges remained)





For the charge of harassing users of the clinic, the prosecution presented no testimony from any woman who allegedly felt fear for her physical, psychological, or emotional safety. The only witness was the doctor on duty that day. She testified that she never saw me speak to or follow any patients. She learned of my presence from staff and described me as silent, passive and having an “incisive gaze.” She noted an unusual number of no-shows that day, suspected my presence was the cause, but offered no proof.

The clinic rerouted patients through another entrance, bu neither security nor the police witnessed any interaction between me and the patients. Video evidence showed that I approached women briefly and always politely. For instance, at 1:54p.m. I greeted another woman and offered the same pamphlet, which she refused; and in one clip I briefly followed a couple and asked the woman if she was sad. The court rule that none of this behavior met the threshold for intimidation required under section 264 (2) (d) of the Criminal Code, and that there was no evidence any patient actually feared for her safety. Filming women’s faces while expressing opposition to abortion did not constitute harassment. I was acquitted on this charge as well.





Regarding the charge of mischief, the prosecution relied solely on the nurse’s and doctor’s testimony that more patients than usual had failed to attend appointments. The court found this insufficient to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that I had caused any interference. it note that speculation about my presence deterring patients required much stronger evidence. Surveillance footage confirmed that I never blocked access to the clinic and that patients continued to be seen . Although the clinic installed a new access door to ensure a calmer access, this did not amount to a significant loss of property enjoyment. I was acquitted on this final count too.

Although I was acquitted on all charges due to insufficient evidence, the judge expressed serious concern about statements I made during my testimony. Paraphrasing her remarks,

“He claimed to act under the supremacy of God, above human law; believed he had a duty to inform only women, expecting less violent reactions from them; wished to position his camera lower to better film women seeking abortions,; continued filming one woman after she refused his pamphlet; defied repeated police orders because his conscience overrode them; admitted lying to men to reach women with his message; and acknowledged his actions were politically incorrect and unwelcome but necessary to follow his conscience. The court warned that if the prosecution pursued a peace bond under section 810, it would be inclined to consider it.”

I agreed to the peace bond, which is why I have been unable to speak publicly about this matter until now.

I am now seeking $15,000 to help cover my legal expenses. If you find my cause honorable and have the means to contribute, your support would be deeply appreciated.















