Arrear Property taxes

I am humbly asking for your assistance in my Financial emergency in this most embarrasing situation that I am enduring....

Recently it came to my attention that The Town of Fort Frances office was taking action on my home

property as I was in arrears with my property taxes due to circumstances beyond my control....a disability also affects my situation.

I have applied for numerous employment positions with unsuccessful results. I am still applying for jobs with the HOPE that an opportunity 🙏 will arise....

The amount I thought I owed...and what the Town Office advised differs...as there is now the compounded interest in amount of $25,000.00 ....which is more than I calculated...

In addition a person named Mel who "tentatively" offered assistance but at the last minute due to unforeseen was not able to help (which I thank him for the charitable thought....and I understand)... which dashed my Hopes......

An local agency worker suggested that this sight might be an answer to a 🙏 /answer to an Urgent Financial MIRACLE....

When I did receive a small amount of money for my Birthday ...and I was able 😌 to go The Town Office to negotiate a payment plan ...Dawn (Town Officer) refused to accept my

payment. NOW the full amount is due otherwise I will be without 😌 a

home...

I need to pay property taxes paid so that in turn I can do my Income Tax (which shows property taxes paid in full...to receive other benefits Trillium etc ...one affects the other....)

I PROMISE that when this issue is Resolved I will pay it forward ! ...

I humbly ask for your help ❤ and Thank you if you are able to help....any surplus will be donated to charity...























