Army veteran needs help

I lost my job a year ago due to my opinions and beliefs being different from the owners of the company I worked for…





I don’t want to name them for fear of being sued but my time being unemployed landed me in debt and now that I have rejoined the workforce, I’m not earning even close to what I used to make, so I’m struggling to pull myself out of this debt. I had to use credit cards to pay my bills, buy groceries, etc and now, I’m drowning.





Any help would be greatly appreciated.





Im a disabled combat veteran with numerous regular appointments at the VA, so my employment opportunities have been somewhat limited. I am employed again thankfully, but I’m upside down financially because of this situation.





Thank you.