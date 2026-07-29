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Army Vet & Single Mom Needs Defense Attorney

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$350 USD

Fundraiser created byJennifer Stanfield

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jennifer Stanfield

Army Vet & Single Mom Needs Defense Attorney

My name is Jennifer Stanfield, also known as @texasbreakfast1 on X. I’m a 51-year-old U.S. Army veteran, single mother, and homeschooling parent in Granite Shoals, Texas.

On May 20, 2026, after driving over 15 hours on our way home from Indiana, I was pulled over by a Granite Shoals police officer near my home. When the officer reached to open my vehicle door, it triggered a severe trauma response due to my documented C-PTSD — a condition rooted in childhood police trauma and military sexual trauma I experienced during my service.

I drove the short remaining distance to my house. I got out of the vehicle and was walking toward my door when I was tackled from behind by an officer. I sustained a fractured right elbow and fractured ribs. My 16-year-old son witnessed the arrest. During the process, the officer made comments referencing my social media activity, where I had been vocal about issues in my son’s truancy case.

I am now facing a State Jail Felony charge for Evading Arrest with a Vehicle, along with a related misdemeanor. I posted cash bonds and have remained fully compliant with all bond conditions.

I am seeking a private criminal defense attorney — someone independent who will aggressively challenge the circumstances of this arrest, including the initial stop and the force used against me. Because I have been vocal on social media and have already filed complaints against members of the local judiciary, I do not feel I can safely rely on court-appointed counsel in this county. The system even attempted to route my request for appointed counsel through a judge I had already recused and filed a formal complaint against.

My case has not yet been indicted. There are time-sensitive legal steps that can only be taken before indictment occurs, and I need an attorney engaged quickly to protect those options. I am losing my home to foreclosure and currently have no income available to retain the kind of attorney this case requires.

What your support will fund:

  1. Retainer and legal fees for an experienced, independent criminal defense attorney
  2. Possible costs related to a civil rights claim regarding the force used against me during the arrest

I have never hidden who I am or what I’ve been through. I’m asking for help now because I need a real defense — not one controlled by the same system that has already harmed me.

Any amount helps, and even sharing this campaign makes a real difference. Thank you for standing with me.

— Jennifer Stanfield (@texasbreakfast1) Granite Shoals, Texas



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