Help We The Female Arm the Women

We The Female needs your help!

Due to complaints (harassment, honestly) from neighbors to the property owner that I use for training women in Washington State, I now have to find other property options to hold some of my classes. Because of this, I need to find a range to use, and this is going to create new expenses.





Paired with the fact that we receive more financial aid requests from Washington State than anywhere else, i’m reaching out to all of you in hopes to raise money to support the extra expenses and assist with the increase in financial aid.





If you’ve followed/supported me for any period of time, you know that I don’t put donation request out very often because I hate asking for money, but I’m at a point now where I have no choice. No matter how hard I try, I just can’t get a major sponsor for classes in Washington, primarily based on their political environment. Ironically it’s also a state that needs our life saving training the most.





NO ONE should be denied the ability to defend their lives based on cost, and despite all the obstacles created by anti-gun legislatures, we will continue to train “behind enemy lines” to ensure this.

Thank you for supporting our mission to arm the women.

I am truly grateful for your support.







