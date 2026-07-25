Support Armed Lutheran Radio

Armed Lutheran Radio is a podcast about guns, hunting, competitive shooting, the natural right of self-defense, and what God's Word says about the issues surrounding gun rights and gun ownership. Since 2016, host Lloyd Bailey and a cast of contributors have discussed issues related to the Second Amendment, gun rights, ethics, and Biblical values in over 400 episodes, hundreds of hours of additional content, and multiple books.

Armed Lutheran Radio does not seek or accept sponsors or advertisers (as we have in the past). We are a listener-funded podcast, relying solely on the generosity of our supporters — members of what we call the Reformation Gun Club. The support of our patrons helps us continue to create and improve this unique, informative podcast.

Features of Membership: