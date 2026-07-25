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Arm in Cast, Heart Outstretched

Goal$600 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byFayez Hussein

Fundraiser funds will be received by Fayez Hussein

Arm in Cast, Heart Outstretched

🌟💔 My heart is heavy as I type this, but sometimes we have no choice but to share our deepest struggles. It's been two months since a devastating accident left me with a broken arm, and life has been anything but normal ever since. 😢 I was the primary breadwinner for my family, contributing significantly towards bills, groceries, and other essentials. But now, as I sit here unable to work because of this shattered limb, we're facing an uphill battle just to keep a roof over our heads. 🌐🏠 The thought of losing everything – from the home where my children play and grow into their dreams, to the car that gets me back and forth between doctor appointments and essential errands – is more than I can bear. 😔 I've always been one to persevere through tough times; resilience runs in our family. But this time feels different. The specter of homelessness looms large, and without immediate help, it could become a reality. 🙏💪 That's why I'm reaching out today: not just for myself but for my children who need stability more than ever before. They look up to me as their hero, and right now, they deserve the comfort of knowing that no matter what happens, we have each other – and your support could make all the difference. 🙏👧💖 I don't take this leap lightly; it's vulnerable, I know. But with every step of recovery, there comes a new hurdle. This time, it's financial security for my family. 🌱 Will you join me in taking one small step towards stability? A donation – no matter the size – can turn into hope and comfort for us during this trying period. It's about more than just money; it's about believing that there are people out there who care deeply, who want to make a difference. 🌟✨ Let's take back control of our lives together. Let's ensure no one in need ends up on the cold, unforgiving streets – especially not when we have it within our power to help them find their way home. 🙏❤️🔗 With a grateful heart and hopeful eyes, thank you for reading this far. Together, let's make sure that no matter what life throws at us next, my family has the chance to face it with love in our hearts – because of your kindness. 💖😘

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