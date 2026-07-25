Arlene Swiney Legal Expenses

Many Bosque County citizens believe Arlene Swiney was convicted unjustly, and she will be asking for a retrial. She is seeking the opportunity to have her case heard by a fully attentive jury and judge, with experienced and effective legal representation. Pursuing justice comes with significant legal expenses, and we are asking for your support to help cover attorney fees and court costs.





Every donation, regardless of the amount, will make a difference. If you are unable to give financially, your prayers, encouragement, and sharing this fundraiser are deeply appreciated. Thank you for standing with Arlene during this journey.