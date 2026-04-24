Let's Grow Together Ark Gardens

🐢 Support The Tulio Project



Tulio: The Turtle of Unity



Tulio is more than a turtle — he’s a symbol of compassion, community, and care for the Earth.



Through TULIO (Turtle Unity: Local Involvement for Organisms), we rescue turtles, grow local food, and teach sustainable living to the communities we serve.



We can’t do it without donors like you.

Your one-time donation supports our mission — and gives you access to Ark Gardens as part of the community you're helping to grow.



🌿 Every gift plants seeds of unity, healing, and hope.



Join us. Support Tulio today.