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Shelter Dreams - Arizonans United

Goal$100,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMark VanderSanden

Shelter Dreams - Arizonans United

🌟✨ **Flashback Friday** - As I walked through downtown Phoenix last weekend, something hit me hard. It was a clear reminder of just how many people are struggling with the crisis of affordable housing here in Arizona. You see, even on a vibrant Saturday afternoon, you can’t miss those signs: “Homeless...Will Work!” stitched onto cardboard or handwritten notes pinned to street corners. Each word screamed out for help—for dignity and shelter.

This isn't just about numbers; it's personal. I remember the faces of families huddled in makeshift shelters, children’s eyes wide with uncertainty as they gaze at their uncertain future under fluorescent lights inside dimly lit motels or crowded shelters. These are real people who have fallen through cracks that we often don’t see—working hard but unable to afford a decent home.

Now, I want to do more than just witness these heartbreaking scenes; I am ready to act! 🚀💼 That's why I'm thrilled to announce Project Hope: Homes for Arizona. This new nonprofit aims to tackle the affordable housing crisis head-on by starting in Maricopa County and expanding across all of Arizona. Our goal is simple yet profound—to provide safe, affordable homes for every Arizonan who needs it.

Why should you care? Because when people have stable living conditions, they can focus on thriving instead of just surviving. It’s about dignity, security, and a brighter future for our communities. And that's where you come in! 🙌 Your support is crucial—whether big or small, every dollar counts towards transforming lives.

Imagine the joy of handing over keys to your first tenant: A single mother who now has a safe place to call home after years on the brink of homelessness. That’s what drives us forward each day as we build this bridge from crisis to security.

So, let's make it happen together! Share our story if you believe in hope and change. Let’s not just witness—let’s participate actively in creating a better Arizona for all of its residents. Because when one Arizonan succeeds, we all do. 🌵❤️ #HopeForArizona

P.S. Curious about how your donation is helping? Drop us a DM! We love sharing stories and showing the tangible impact of our work in real-time.

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