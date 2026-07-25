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Arising Esthers

Goal$50,000 AUD
Raised$0 AUD

Fundraiser created byLarsa Shamoon

Fundraiser funds will be received by Larsa Shamoon

Arising Esthers

Help Build Arising Esthers Ministry

My name is Larsa, and God has placed a deep calling on my heart to encourage, disciple, and equip women to rise into the purpose He has prepared for them.

My journey has not always been easy. There were seasons of heartbreak, uncertainty, and moments when I had no choice but to trust God completely. During one of the most difficult seasons of my life, I witnessed God’s faithfulness in a deeply personal way—He restored my marriage. Through that experience, He taught me about His love, His power to redeem, and the importance of standing firm in faith and prayer even when circumstances seem impossible.

That testimony became part of the calling He placed on my heart. God gave me a burden not only to teach His Word but also to encourage those who are believing Him for restoration in their own lives. My desire is to walk alongside women, families, and couples with biblical truth, compassion, and hope, reminding them that God is still at work and that nothing is impossible for Him.

From this calling, Arising Esthers Ministry was born—a ministry dedicated to sharing the Gospel, teaching the Bible, encouraging women to walk in their God-given identity, strengthening marriages and families through God’s Word, and pointing people to the hope found in Jesus Christ.

My vision is to reach people through Bible teaching, prayer, online resources, discipleship, marriage encouragement, and outreach. I want to create a place where people can encounter God’s truth, receive encouragement, and grow in their relationship with Jesus.

To make this vision a reality, I need your help. Your generosity will help establish the ministry, build a website, create biblical teaching resources, purchase ministry equipment, and expand our reach across the world through online ministry.

Every donation, no matter the amount, helps us share the love of Christ and bring hope to those who are searching for Him. If you are unable to give financially, I would be deeply grateful for your prayers—for wisdom, provision, protection, and that God alone would be glorified through this ministry.

Thank you for believing in the vision of Arising Esthers Ministry and for partnering with me to share God’s truth and hope with others. Together, we can encourage people to trust Jesus, grow in their faith, and discover the transforming power of His grace.

“Now to Him who is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that works in us, to Him be glory in the church by Christ Jesus to all generations, forever and ever. Amen.” (Ephesians 3:20–21)

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