



He's been somebody's crowd a hundred times. Nobody has ever been his.





Tyson stands on the street and says the same thing to strangers every day: Arise, shine, for your light has come, and the glory of the Lord has risen upon you.





He's not asking anyone for anything. He's giving — Bibles, tracts, his time, whatever's in his hands. When we asked him what he'd do with five hundred dollars, he didn't hesitate.

"I put it all toward the ministry. Toward being able to keep going, to keep being out here — because I want to be here. Bibles and tracts and the things I need to hand out. The things I need to preach the gospel."

That's it. That's the whole answer.

We found him. We vetted him. And GiveSendGo Charities went first — because the crowdless shouldn't have to ask twice.





Now it's your turn. Be his crowd.





⚑ Pull that quote back to Tyson for sign-off before it goes live. Use his words, but let him see them in print first — that's the dignity standard.



