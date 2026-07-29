GiveSendGo Logo

ARISE Inspirational Short Film 2026

Goal$4,500 USD
Raised$200 USD

Fundraiser created byAdeline Piper

Fundraiser funds will be received by Adeline Piper

ARISE Inspirational Short Film 2026

After the body of their best friend disappears from its resting place, his closest companions must reconcile their respective conflicts - and shameful secrets - in order to uncover the truth. 

A grave robbed. A brotherhood divided. Raw wounds once again laid bare. Yet amongst it all, a hope they never could've fathomed... begins to ARISE.

SHOOTING IN JUNE!

----------

WHO WE ARE:

Sparrow Sola Productions*, an amateur production company based out of the Springfield/Branson, MO area, deals in inspirational storytelling from fresh perspectives. We wouldn't necessarily label our works as "Christian;" however, much of the stories we bring to life are pulled straight from Biblical narratives. Like this one: the Resurrection - in the 21st century.


WHERE YOUR SUPPORT COMES IN:

We are so deeply grateful and touched by your support, whether it's funds, prayers, or simply words of encouragement! Your generous giving will go toward production cost, including but not limited to:

  1. a quality editor
  2. set / filming location fees
  3. craft services for cast & crew

Want to help in a different way and you're in the Springfield/Branson area? Your aid could appear onscreen! We're searching for some particular missing pieces to use in the film, including: 

  1. 3 older pickup trucks (think 1970s - early 2000s). Best if dirty &/or well-used! 2 of them will only be driven 10 feet at most in a field and parking lot (no roads whatsoever).
  2. Well-loved gardening tools. These will appear as set dressing, lying in the bed of a pickup truck (mentioned above).
  3. A place to film! This will greatly aid in cutting down costs. Want your house to appear in a movie? Here's your chance! Seeking 2 rural, well-lived-in homes that you wouldn't mind us taking over for a couple days.


WHY WE CREATE:

In today's culture, the whisper of life may be difficult to hear above the roar of hopelessness. Seeking relief, we escape to entertainment - and within this refuge we find either encouragement or further disillusionment. Our choice. 

And herein lies the reason I create every film I do: To remind viewers from all walks of life that real hope does exist. Every story I put to screen holds to one criterion: the element of redemption.

If bringing old tales into a new light imbues even one person with an attitude of "I never thought of it that way," that is the goal fulfilled. 

The seed planted.

This is the way to life.



*Sparrow Sola Productions is a project by writer/director Adeline Piper. Thank you again for your support!

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $220 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,100 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve