ARISE Inspirational Short Film 2026

After the body of their best friend disappears from its resting place, his closest companions must reconcile their respective conflicts - and shameful secrets - in order to uncover the truth.

A grave robbed. A brotherhood divided. Raw wounds once again laid bare. Yet amongst it all, a hope they never could've fathomed... begins to ARISE.

SHOOTING IN JUNE!

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WHO WE ARE:

Sparrow Sola Productions*, an amateur production company based out of the Springfield/Branson, MO area, deals in inspirational storytelling from fresh perspectives. We wouldn't necessarily label our works as "Christian;" however, much of the stories we bring to life are pulled straight from Biblical narratives. Like this one: the Resurrection - in the 21st century.





WHERE YOUR SUPPORT COMES IN:

We are so deeply grateful and touched by your support, whether it's funds, prayers, or simply words of encouragement! Your generous giving will go toward production cost, including but not limited to:

a quality editor set / filming location fees craft services for cast & crew

Want to help in a different way and you're in the Springfield/Branson area? Your aid could appear onscreen! We're searching for some particular missing pieces to use in the film, including:

3 older pickup trucks (think 1970s - early 2000s). Best if dirty &/or well-used! 2 of them will only be driven 10 feet at most in a field and parking lot (no roads whatsoever). Well-loved gardening tools. These will appear as set dressing, lying in the bed of a pickup truck (mentioned above). A place to film! This will greatly aid in cutting down costs. Want your house to appear in a movie? Here's your chance! Seeking 2 rural, well-lived-in homes that you wouldn't mind us taking over for a couple days.





WHY WE CREATE:

In today's culture, the whisper of life may be difficult to hear above the roar of hopelessness. Seeking relief, we escape to entertainment - and within this refuge we find either encouragement or further disillusionment. Our choice.

And herein lies the reason I create every film I do: To remind viewers from all walks of life that real hope does exist. Every story I put to screen holds to one criterion: the element of redemption.

If bringing old tales into a new light imbues even one person with an attitude of "I never thought of it that way," that is the goal fulfilled.

The seed planted.

This is the way to life.









*Sparrow Sola Productions is a project by writer/director Adeline Piper. Thank you again for your support!