Arielle Gap Year

I have the incredible opportunity to spend a year serving the Lord and His people by going on missions in Nepal and Australia.





In Nepal, I will be working with Joel and Tammy DeBortoli from IRIS Global. Some of this work will include feeding the poor, helping widows with heavier chores, visiting slums, helping out on a rehab farm in Kathmandu, going on mountain outreaches, and ultimately showing God's love by helping the Nepali people with anything they might need in their daily lives.





From there, I plan on attending YWAM Gold Coast in Australia. This involves a three month lecture phase during which I will learn to live in a God-honoring community and form a more personal, enduring faith. After this, I will go on a three month outreach phase in Oceania, serving God's people with active love.





Throughout my time overseas, I hope to mature in my heart, mind, and faith.





My immediate family is helping to cover airfares, and I am working this summer to help pay some of the costs. The bulk of donations will go towards living and program expenses for both missions. I greatly appreciate prayers as well as any donation amounts you can contribute. Thank you all for helping to make this endeavor possible!





One of the ways I'm raising money is by getting sponsored to summit Mt. Shasta! If you're interested in sponsoring my summit, please fill out this form: https://forms.gle/z8HVEd6Y4bS9FxBk6





If you're interested to know where your money will go if you donate, visit this link: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1UMukVJDYISV3AyMTqooB4YfR0sffaUCkOgtCsaKqvuI/edit?usp=sharing





Thank you kindly for your support!

For extra updates, follow ariellesmissions on Instagram.