Argentum is a silver-backed commodity bailment system built on a private fork of Ethereum. It is designed to let people hold and transfer real, vaulted silver using modern, verifiable technology instead of relying solely on abstract, debt-based money. As inflation, monetary expansion, and systemic instability continue to erode purchasing power, many are rediscovering the value of hard assets like silver.

Argentum combines physical silver held in bailment with a deterministic, auditable ledger that proves ownership and tracks transfers without public-chain speculation or fragile intermediaries. Donations to this campaign directly fund the technical infrastructure needed to make that system real: secure servers, private blockchain nodes, development work, key management, and verification tooling. This project is about anchoring modern financial technology to something real and durable, and giving people a practical path back to sound, asset-backed value.