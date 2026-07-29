Archer Stuart Emergency

I hate to have to do this, but Archer has just been diagnosed with a very large brain tumor as well as a few smaller masses and has had to emergency med flight down to Anchorage and now to Seattle to see what they can do to help him. Emi is with him and Ellie and I will be flying down this afternoon to meet them. I know nobody is swimming in money, but we just barely dodged the bankruptcy this winter and if anyone could spare anything to help with travel and food while we try to fight this thing I would immensely appreciate it!