Archer Schindel's Miracle Journey

If you've found this page, chances are you know the Schindel family or you know and love someone who does. Thank you for being here and for considering how you can support them during this incredibly difficult season.





Here is Archer's story:

On June 29, Maddie underwent an emergency C-section. Their precious, fighter son, Archer Ezekiel, was born at 34 weeks and was later diagnosed with a massive fetomaternal hemorrhage, resulting in over 80% of blood volume loss before birth. He is currently receiving specialized care at Vanderbilt Children's Hospital as he fights for his life.





While Archer continues to battle, Andrew and Maddie are facing the unimaginable. Maddie is recovering from major surgery, and Andrew needs to be fully present to care for his wife, advocate for Archer, and walk through the long days ahead at the hospital. Because Andrew's income is primarily commission-based, taking time away from work means a significant loss of income at the very moment their family needs stability the most.

Our hope is to lift as much of that burden as possible.





The funds raised will help provide for practical needs over the coming months, including lost income, medical expenses, transportation to and from Vanderbilt, lodging in Nashville when needed, meals, and the many unexpected costs that come with a prolonged NICU stay. Our prayer is that they can focus on what matters most—loving Archer and trusting God through each day—without the added weight of overwhelming financial stress.

Andrew and Maddie love Jesus deeply. Even in the midst of heartbreaking uncertainty, they continue to declare that God is good, God is able, and He is worthy of our trust.





If you are able, would you prayerfully consider giving? No gift is too small. If you are unable to give financially, your prayers are just as valuable. Please pray for complete and total healing for Archer, wisdom for his medical team, strength for Andrew and Maddie, and that Christ would be glorified through every part of their story.





Thank you for helping us be the hands and feet of Jesus to the Schindel family.





May the Lord be glorified through Archer's life and through the testimony of His faithfulness.





URL to CaringBridge: https://www.caringbridge.org/site/bd5e78d3-758b-11f1-b0af-fff8d63747d8