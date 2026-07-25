Support human trafficking outreach and rescue

At Archangel Ministries 91 we specialize in human trafficking outreach, rescue, recovery and investigation. Over the last 10 years we have rescued over 12,000 trafficking victims across the world. 1,000 of them were rescued right here in America. However our work doesn't stop there. We also cover safe housing and restoration for the victims, as well as conducting full investigations of the trafficking networks while working with law enforcement to shut them down.

So why are we here? Well recently our payment processor shut down our banking capabilities out of some sense of leftist superiority. Until we find a new processor that won't do that we are redirecting all donations to hear. But if you are new to us and who we are. I welcome you to learn more about us at www,archangelministries91.com