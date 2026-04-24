Arcadia Round Barn Roof

The iconic Arcadia Round Barn on Route 66 is in need of a new roof. The barn was built in 1898 and restored in 1992. It is operated by the Arcadia Historical and Preservation Society, a non-profit, and there is no admission charge. The society raises funds to maintain the barn through donations, gift shop sales, and rental of the loft space for events. Any amount will help. Consider donating $66 to commemorate Route 66. To learn more visit our website: arcadiaroundbarn.com