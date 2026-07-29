Arabic translation of The Chronicles of Narnia

I am a part of a team that is currently working in a North African country. Our long-term goal is to the bring the Truth to people who have yet to hear it and to bring a translation of the Word to people in their native tongue. These efforts have started and are ongoing. In order to remain in our host country, we are running a business that deals with language training and translation. We hire locals to translate written materials, teach the local Arabic dialect to foreigners, and we also provide English training the local Arabic speaking community. A shorter-term project we have started (most likely this will take 2-4 years) is a currently unpublished translation of The Chronicles of Narnia in the local Arabic dialect. This differs greatly from the more widespread Modern Standard Arabic versions available. We are working through both a written format, including some study guide style questions and exercises, along with an audio version. Our hope is to utilize these translations as a tool for language learners, as an allegorical introduction to the Truth and the Word, and as a cross-cultural bridge with our local friends. We currently have 4 locals employed, who rotate between in-person language/culture lessons with foreigners/expats and working on these unofficial and unpublished translations. We would like to pursue funding to continue this project, even if it is only used "in-house" as a way to promote language learning and implementation of the local Arabic dialect in written materials. At this point we are not pursuing any official publication or sales of this translation of The Chronicles of Narnia, though if we receive sufficient effective support, we potentially will pursue the appropriate channels to obtain the permissions/rights needed to do so.