Aquiring a Car to Visit Grandma More

I had a 2018 Nissan Altima for a year. Real fun car and beautiful. I drove to visit my grandmother in Naples, an almost 3 hour drive from Winter Park.





I went to my friends apartment after getting laid off of my job and parked in the exact same unmarked spot I had for almost eight months.





When I went to leave, my car was gone and I was informed the apartment manager had it towed.





Having no money and no job, I was forced to forfeit my car.





Since then, I've been unable to visit my grandmother, whom I'm the only one in the family who still seems to care enough for her.





While looking for employment, I decided to try to fundraise to get enough so I can get a beater car that can get me from point A to B, regardless of condition the vehicle is in.