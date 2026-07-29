April’s Field Experience to Guatemala

Partner with me as I prepare to experience the mission field in Guatemala! This week-long field experience will provide me the opportunity to see the work Compassion International is doing in the country of Guatemala. I will learn from members of Compassion’s Child Development program, spend time in homes with the families they support, and see first-hand how poverty is being demolished in the name of Jesus. I am especially excited to meet the little girl I sponsor and to get to serve her and her family! The Lord has undeniably orchestrated this trip, and I humbly ask for your prayers in the coming months. My trip is November 8-14, 2026, but I need to be fully funded by September 9, 2026! Any contribution means so much to me, and I’m so grateful you are here!