Applying to Become a Physician Assistant

Hi, my name is Dilay, a first-generation student, and I am currently pursuing my goal of becoming a Physician Assistant.





My journey into healthcare has been shaped through public health, clinical experience, and medical research. During the COVID-19 pandemic, I worked in vaccine research for the military, where I witnessed firsthand how deeply healthcare impacts individuals, families, and entire communities. That experience strengthened my desire to pursue a career centered on patient care and advocacy.





Since then, I have continued building toward that goal through thousands of hours of clinical experience in endocrinology as a medical scribe, while also completing my Master of Public Health degree and continuing my science education.





I am now preparing to apply to PA school, but the cost of the application process itself has become a major financial barrier. Between CASPA fees, supplemental school application fees, GRE-related expenses, transcript requests, and other required costs, the total quickly adds up.





My goal is to raise $2,000 strictly for PA school application expenses, not tuition.





Every donation, no matter the amount, directly helps me submit applications this cycle and continue pursuing a career dedicated to patient care and public health. If you are unable to donate, simply sharing this fundraiser would mean so much to me.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for supporting me during this important step toward becoming a Physician Assistant.