Appendectomy Medical Bills For Autistic (ADHD) Son

Good Day, last week on July 15th my son had an appendectomy at UC Medical. Due to needing to pay for the hospital bills, my only option was to use a credit card that I had been paying down and that I had enough credit to cover the costs. While I do have Philhealth, it only covered part of the bills.





My son, who had the surgery, had been complaining of stomach pain for 3 days and was vomiting over and over again. So my wife took him to the emergency room and after having tests done, they determined he had acute appendicitis and it required surgery. When I arrived at the hospital, I took over watch and stayed with my son while they prepared him for the surgery. He was scared but after numerous talks, he understand it was necessary to have it removed. While I was given the option for a less invasive surgery, due to the cost I opted for the traditional surgery which required a much larger incision (leaving a bigger scar). After waiting for around 2 hours, I was finally called in to keep watch over him, though he was not in the waiting room when I arrived and had to wait around another 20-30 minutes. When he did arrive, he was cold and in pain. They provided a hot air device to warm him up and after about an hour, gave him a pain killer in 3 doses before he fell asleep.





Thankfully on the 3rd day, we were allowed to come back home and yesterday we made a visit for a check-up, in which another doctor (not his surgeon but another one) took a look and said he didn't need his bandage any more to cover up. We were blessed with only being charged for 2 days instead of 3 (though they could have). He will be returning to school next Monday, after 2 weeks of being away. He is not confirmed autistic but shows signs of being ADHD (leaving his classroom during lessons and wandering off, not listening to us when we ask him to pick up his clothes or other items, sensitive to children crying causing him to get angry, having meltdowns over minor things he forgets about). It's not easy, plus his older brother is confirmed non-verbal autistic (and we can't afford to pay for any therapy - though he was having it till May of 2025). He does have a younger sister but so far no signs of autism, thankfully! So as you can see, we do have a lot on our hands though not as much as others do - we still are asking for help in this matter!





The reason I'm seeking help in paying the bills, is that I had to leave my work at the end of May due to pressure from headquarters (Tokyo, Japan) when they took over my department in February. At that time, I was asked to step down as Manager of my Department and I was told that they were going to cut my salary by a substantial amount if I was unable to meet the requirements of my new job title. So, due to the pressure and difficulties I was facing, I opted to leave. While we have some savings, I only have around 1 month left to pay for rent, food and other things and nothing left to pay for the medical bills (even the minimum monthly payment).





Normally I would not ask but I'm struggling with finding replacement work. If I can find something that pays at least $2,000 USD for remote/online work, then I wouldn't need to ask for help as I would pay the debt off over the next 6-12 months. So if you know of a job opening that could help me out, then I'm open to that instead. Otherwise I would like to ask for help from the community at large.





Having turned 50 this year, many companies are looking for younger employees but I have around 15 years experience teaching English to 25 different nationalities (thanks to a previous job). Mainly I have taught to Japanese and Koreans, with my last job being nearly 10 years for a large advertising company out of Japan. Though I don't have a degree, I did take 2 years of college (starting while I was in high school, as it was an option given to us while I grew up in Colorado). While back in February I obtained a 120 hours TEFL certificate from TeacherRecord.





Thank you for your consideration in helping us during this time!

---

Some images have some areas blocked for privacy reasons.

Should you have any questions, please ask and I'll do my best to answer them!