Appeal for Support – Rural Evangelistic Ministry i

Hello,

My name is Pastor Raymond Sabo, the Lead Pastor of The Life Church in Abuja, Nigeria.

We regularly conduct evangelistic outreach meetings in the rural areas of northern Nigeria. During these outreaches, we frequently encounter individuals and families in great need — many who require support to start small businesses, assistance with medical bills for the sick, and help for widows who have lost their providers.

We are reaching out to seek your kind support and partnership to enable us to continue meeting these pressing needs and transforming lives in these communities.

Thank you for considering our request. We would be grateful for any assistance you can provide.

Warm regards,

Pastor Raymond Sabo

Lead Pastor

The Life Church Abuja, Nigeria