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Appeal for Support – Help Me Get to University

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$100 USD

Fundraiser created byAlexander Achinivu

Fundraiser funds will be received by Brian Whyte

Appeal for Support – Help Me Get to University

Hello Everyone,


My name is Alexander Onyekachi, and I am a young Nigerian student who desperately needs your help. I have just received admission to CHANGCHUN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY, an opportunity I have worked incredibly hard for and one that means everything to me and my family. I was able to secure funding for my tuition, visa, and medical fees, and I am proud to share that I have also been awarded a 30% scholarship due to my high grades, with the possibility of receiving even more scholarship support as I continue to excel academically. However, I am currently unable to afford a flight ticket and accommodation to travel.



With my father having passed away, and my mother being a civilian worker who is barely making ends meet back home, we are really trying, but we have reached our limit. Despite the mental and emotional toll this has taken on me, I have given my all to get to this point.



Sadly, I have only until 19th August 2026 to make this happen. If I do not travel before that deadline, all the money already paid, tuition, visa fees, and medical fees, will be completely lost, and I will lose this opportunity entirely. Not being able to take up this admission at this point would be a huge setback for me. It is an opportunity I may not get again.



I have searched for other options and found none; this is the last resort I could think of. Thus, the ability to begin my education now depends on you. I am not asking out of entitlement, but rather out of desperation. I am seeking your help to cover my flight ticket and initial accommodation so that I can travel and begin my degree.



Your support will not only contribute to my education, but it will also bring hope and joy to my family. I know and understand that these are difficult times and everyone has one struggle or another, but if you can find it in your heart to contribute or share my story, it would mean a whole lot to me. Be a part of my story and make an impact.



I am also expressing my gratitude to each person who has taken the time to read my story thus far and consider supporting me. Your generosity and kindness are met with my heartfelt appreciation. I promise those who choose to donate that I will never take your selfless contribution for granted, and that I shall give back in every way possible once I am in a position to do so.



How this fund will be used:


Flight ticket: $1,300


Insurance: $400


Little supplements and set-up: $600


Accommodation: $700


Total: $3,000


Once again, thank you for your assistance in contributing to and sharing my story. I will never forget your kindness nor take it for granted.

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